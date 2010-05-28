Ericsson Tallinn could use some Estonian suppliers

According to the Estonian Minister of Economy, small and medium companies from Estonia could be involved in logistics at Ericsson Tallinn unit.

The plant will start in mid August to produce the 4G network equipment on a larger scale. Earlier this week, Ericsson Tallinn delivered the first 4G network base station manufactured in Estonia to the mobile operator EMT, according to EITA.



The base stations that will be produced at this unit is to be shipped mainly to Europe, others to the USA and Africa.