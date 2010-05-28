Continental expands in Hungary

ContiTech Fluid Automotive—a subsidiary of German automotive supplier Continental in Hungary—is to invest in the expansion of its capacities.

ContiTech plans to invest around EUR 5 million in a capacity expansion at the Hungarian production locations in Vác and Makó. The company also plans to increase staff numbers from currently 900 to 1'900, local media reports.



The aim is to increase the annual revenue from HUF 22 billion (EUR 79 million) to HUF 30 billion (EUR 108 million).