Flextronics & Citrix Systems expand partnership

Flextronics expands its existing partnership with Citrix Systems to include the joint design of Citrix's next generation hardware for WAN optimization and secure access appliances and primary outsourcing partner.

Flextronics has provided manufacturing and logistics solutions to Citrix for more than five years. Flextronics provides services to Citrix Systems globally through its locations in California, Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore.



"Flextronics' vast global resources support our hardware manufacturing strategy in several important ways, which is to partner with world class hardware engineers to design great, reliable products for our customers. We also have realized financial improvements, one example being the joint implementation of a LEAN kanban supply chain model that has accelerated cash-to-cash cycles for both companies," said Fred Tiso, group director of hardware operations, Citrix Systems.



"We are very excited to further build upon our established, collaborative relationship with Citrix and help them to develop and build highly competitive products that fully leverage our end-to-end offering, including Flextronics' optimized supply chain and global footprint," said Michael Clarke, president of Flextronics Infrastructure.