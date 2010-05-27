Optogan to produce 30 million LEDs per months

As reported earlier, EMS-provider Elcoteq and Optogan have completed their sale of Elcoteq's subsidiary in St. Petersburg (Russia).

Optogan plans to produce 30 million LEDs per month at this facility. However, the company has scheduled to increase annual capacity to 1.5 billion LEDs by 2012.



Although the value of the deal between the two companies has not been disclosed, analysts believe it to be between USD 35 and 40 million.



Image source: Elcoteq