TranSwitch receives pre-production orders from Chinese OEM

TranSwitch has received pre-production orders from a Chinese Telecom OEM for its Atlanta 80 processor for use in its WiMAX VoIP terminal equipment.

The first widespread deployments of the Atlanta(TM) based WiMax Fixed Wireless Terminals (FWT) will be in Asia and Europe where rollouts are expected to begin during the third quarter of 2010. Deployments follow several months of rigorous field testing of equipment under varying network conditions to ensure interoperability, quality and performance.