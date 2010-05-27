CPSC recalls 360'000 toys due to a PCB failure

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 360'000 Discovery Kids Lamps due to fire and burn hazards.

Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product. The name of product is Discovery Kids Animated Marine and Safari Lamps, imported into the USA by Innovage LLC, of Foothill Ranch, Calif.



Hazard: A defect in the lamp’s printed circuit board can cause an electrical short, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.



Incidents/Injuries: Innovage has received nine reports of incidents, including seven reports of lamps catching fire, one involving smoke inhalation injury to a child and three involving minor property damage.



This recall involves model number 1627121 or 1628626 (Animated Marine) and model number 1627124 or 1628626 (Animated Safari ). All models have batch numbers beginning with “2”.



The lamps—manufactured in China—were sold between from July 2009 to January 2010.