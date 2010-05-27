IPC: Rigid PCB shipments up 36% in April 2010

© Aspocomp

Rigid PCB shipments were up 35.7% while bookings increased 40.6% in April 2010 from April 2009, the industry association IPC announced.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 14.9% and bookings have grown 34.0%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments decreased 12.3% and rigid bookings decreased 15.7%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in April 2010 continued its climb to 1.11.This image has a zoom function.Flexible circuit shipments in April 2010 were down 14.9%, but bookings were up 6.6% compared to April 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments were down 5.5% and bookings were up 7.0%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments went down 26.4% and flex bookings declined by 21.5%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in April 2010 remained at 0.98.This image has a zoom function.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in April 2010 increased 30.7% from April 2009, as orders booked increased 37.6% from April 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 13.2% and bookings were up 31.8%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for April 2010 decreased 13.4% and bookings went down 16.1%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in April 2010 increased to 1.10.This image has a zoom function.“The book-to-bill ratio just keeps on climbing,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “It has now been above parity for a full 12 months, indicating a recovery that is gaining momentum. The growth so far this year has been in rigid PCB sales. The month-to-month sales decline from March 2010 reflects normal seasonal effects.”This image has a zoom function.