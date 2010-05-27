Celestica shows interest to hire in Romania

EMS-provider Celestica in Romania is among a number of companies which will offer entry-level positions for students, college students or graduates from college at its facility in Romania.

The companies involved—Aviva BCR, BRD, Celestica, Coca Cola HBC, Ernst & Young, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle—said they will offer approximately 2'000 entry-level positions for students, college students or graduates from college, according to ZF.