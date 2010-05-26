Jabil wants to use own trucks in Mexico

EMS-provider Jabil wants to use its own trucks when transporting goods from its Mexican manufacturing facilities.

The company likes to use its own trucks when transporting goods between the Mexico and the US. Jabil therefore plans to apply to the Ministry of Communications and Transport (SCT) for an authorisation, according to Elporvenir.



The contact manufacturer has approximately 22'000 employees at its facilities in Mexico.