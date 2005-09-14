Park appoints Ronald Brett for Europe

Park Electrochemical Corp. announced the appointment of Ronald Brett as President of Neltec Europe SAS, Park's high-technology printed circuit materials business unit in Mirebeau, France.

Mr. Brett, who is fluent in French and has worked extensively in France, received a BSc (Honors) degree in Chemistry from Southhampton University in 1969. Mr. Brett was Director of Operations for Neltec's sister company, New England Laminates (U.K.) Limited, located in Skelmersdale, England from 1995 to 2000 and was Managing Director of Dielektra GmbH, located in Cologne, Germany, from 2000 to 2004. New England Laminates (U.K.) Limited and Dielektra GmbH were also subsidiaries of Park Electrochemical Corp. Mr. Brett held several technical and management positions of increasing responsibility for the Ever Ready Company and the Varta Company in Germany, Singapore and the U.K. prior to joining New England Laminates (U.K.) Limited in 1995.



Brian Shore, Park's President and CEO, said, "We are very pleased that Ron Brett is returning to our company as the leader of our Neltec Europe circuit material business in Mirebeau, and we are all looking forward to working with Ron in his new capacity!"



Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company which develops and manufactures high-technology digital and RF/microwave printed circuit materials and advanced composite materials for the electronics, military, aerospace, wireless communication, specialty and industrial markets. The Company's manufacturing facilities are located in Singapore, China (currently under construction), France (two facilities), Connecticut, New York, Arizona and California.