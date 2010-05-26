Hacker makes fun of Foxconn

A hacker has made fun of Foxconn’s Human Resources site and created a new ‘Hiring Page’.

After the—quite alarming—frequency of suicides at EMS-giant Foxconn, a hacker has proposed a new text for the site. This is a rather sad and provocative prank. Shanghaiist has provided an English translation of the text:

-----

Foxconn -- We're Hiring

Are you feeling down today? Do you feel like not living anymore? Do you want to know what it feels like to jump down from China's model suicide jumping facility? Foxconn provides you the perfect environment to jump. All the many reasons to jump here have ensured at least one jump per week. Comprehensive press coverage guaranteed to ensure your name travels ten thousand miles. What are you waiting for? Pick up your phone now and join Foxconn.

Be the kickass twelfth jumper. You can do it.

Hiring hotline: 514514514

By: Xiaokai

-----

The wave of suicides has created a massive PR-crisis for the EMS-giant. Organisations, media and individuals all comment on the working conditions in these kind of large factories. Even wiz-kid Apple has apparently decided to step forward. The Cupertino-based company issued a statement that it was “saddend and upset by the recent suicides at Foxconn” (one of their main suppliers and manufacturing partners).



Apple is apparently in direct contact with Foxconn’s senior management. The company believes that the EMS-provider is ‘taking the matter seriously’. Apple is investigating independently and will continue their regular audits of the facilities (findings published in their annual Supplier Responsibility Progress Report.