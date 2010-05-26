SMT & Inspection | May 26, 2010
Siplace benefits from rising new investments in SMT lines
Based on the sales numbers published by the makers of placement machines, the recovery in the SMT industry continues to pick up speed in all regions of the world.
According to analyses conducted by Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (SEAS), global deliveries of placement equipment rose by almost 50% from the 4Q/2009 to the 1Q/2010. Siplace’s home market Europe is still below pre-crisis levels in absolute terms, but keeps growing at impressive rates for the third quarter in a row.
With this expansion, Europe even exceeded the "growth locomotive" China during the most recent quarter. On the other hand, China has been on a major expansion track for much longer now, steadily posting similar growth rates since the start of 2009. The Siplace team was particularly pleased that it was able to expand its market shares in some cases significantly in its most important sales regions of Europe, China and Southeast Asia.
The electronics production market is becoming increasingly dynamic. According to analyses conducted by the Siplace team, the global market is growing each quarter – currently at a rate exceeding 50%. As the clear market leader in Europe, Siplace benefits from the fact that its home region grew disproportionately faster than the global market at a rate of more than 50%.
Although this level of growth exceeds that of the Chinese market, China was able to start its recovery from the global financial crisis much sooner. More than half of all placement machines delivered worldwide went to China during the most recent quarter.
"Based on our data, one can claim that the recovery has reached all regions. And the market share improvements lead us to believe that our continuous investments in research and development are bearing fruit, and that the new models have strengthened our position in the market", says Stephanie Pepersack, who is in charge of market intelligence at SEAS, about the good last-quarter numbers.
With this expansion, Europe even exceeded the "growth locomotive" China during the most recent quarter. On the other hand, China has been on a major expansion track for much longer now, steadily posting similar growth rates since the start of 2009. The Siplace team was particularly pleased that it was able to expand its market shares in some cases significantly in its most important sales regions of Europe, China and Southeast Asia.
The electronics production market is becoming increasingly dynamic. According to analyses conducted by the Siplace team, the global market is growing each quarter – currently at a rate exceeding 50%. As the clear market leader in Europe, Siplace benefits from the fact that its home region grew disproportionately faster than the global market at a rate of more than 50%.
Although this level of growth exceeds that of the Chinese market, China was able to start its recovery from the global financial crisis much sooner. More than half of all placement machines delivered worldwide went to China during the most recent quarter.
"Based on our data, one can claim that the recovery has reached all regions. And the market share improvements lead us to believe that our continuous investments in research and development are bearing fruit, and that the new models have strengthened our position in the market", says Stephanie Pepersack, who is in charge of market intelligence at SEAS, about the good last-quarter numbers.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments