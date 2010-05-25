Fake iPhone 4G hits the market in China

Even though the new iPhone 4G has not been released, a fake model has reportedly hit the mobile phone market in China.

A mobile phone seller who likes to keep his name anonymous told Suite101 that the fake iPhone 4G is similar to the leaked one (shown at blog Gizmodo)—black & white exterior, slightly square, etc. However, it comes with quite a number of differences too—it is has a fake logo and a different operating system.



Shanzhai is the 'brand' name for the Chinese imitation and pirated goods, especially used for mobile phones and laptops. As the name already suggests, most Shanzhai products are manufactured in Shenzhen (along with most branded consumer electronic goods).