Advantech strengthens European operations

Embedded-Computing and Automation specialist Advantech aims to strengthen it's European focus and has according to this acquired MarekMikro.

At the MarekMikro site the Taiwaneese firm will establish a European design centre. The company will also establish a European business centre near Munich.



The European market contributes to 21 percent of Advantech's total turnover but the company aims to higher that figure to 25 percent within five years. The company also aims to be the largest embedded provider by 2010.