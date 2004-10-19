Nepcon 2005 continues to grow

Following Nepcon 2004 in the UK, almost 70% of exhibitors have already confirmed their attendance for next years fair.

Nepcon 2005 will retain the same format from last year. Other returning features include the Nepcon Lead-Free Experience, as well as Nepcon’s traditional comprehensive programme of topical seminars presented by key figures who are recognised as experts in their respective fields.



The recent arrivals of marketing manager Chris James and marketing executive Gwladys Morin will add some technical programme develops. “We aim to further enhance the quality of the seminar programme by working closely with the leading journals and conducting research with visitors,” said James. “Nepcon has a track record of drawing in high quality senior decision makers, and this year we aim to attract even more of them through excellent content and outstanding presenters.” James and Morin will also be looking into new content to ensure Nepcon continues to offer fresh and relevant features in the longer term.



