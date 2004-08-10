Aspocomp report strong sales

During the second quarter of 2004, PCB-manufacturer Aspocomp increased its net sales by 26% to EUR 52.9 million, while the earnings per share increased to EUR 0.26 (-0.58).

Net sales during January-June 2004 increased to EUR 100.5 million (83.2) and earnings per share increased to EUR 0.43 (-0.62).



Net sales and earnings in July-September are expected to improve somewhat from the second quarter. Net sales, operating profit and earnings per share for the whole year are expected to be significantly better than in the previous year.



"The sales of Aspocomp continued their rapid growth during the second quarter. There was a strong demand for printed circuit boards and for products of the Mechanics and Modules segment, which was slightly better than we expected”, says Maija-Liisa Friman, President and CEO of Aspocomp.



Aspocomp´s joint ventures Asperation and Imbera Electronics, which develop new technologies, are currently co-operating with customers in several pilot projects.