Component shortage plagues Ericsson

The lack of components has cost Ericsson approximately 3 billion SEK in turnover during the first quarter and the problem continues.

Ericsson is currently looking for components for their base stations. Many analysts in the industry believe that the component shortages will continue for some time to come, as quite a number of suppliers still struggle with the effects of the economic crisis. Furthermore, some companies do not exist any more.



Research & analyst company iSuppli states that the market will continue to be tight—for a wide range of components—for the rest of the year, reports Dagens Industri.