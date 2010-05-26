Opportunities in the global OLED display market

The highly technology-dependent OLED market is still in the early development stage, and is currently focused on research activities to commercialize OLED products.

The global OLED market is expected grow from 102.3 million units in 2007 to 349.73 million units in 2014 at a carg of 24.46% from 2009 to 2014. In 2007, PMOLEDs constituted 86.8% of the total OLED market, while the AMOLED market is expected to have the highest carg of 56.48%.



The PMOLED market dominates due to the early commercialization of products, and the widespread applications in mp3 players and sub displays. But over the forecast period AMOLEDs generate higher market penetration in terms of unit shipment as well as revenues. Even though the unit shipment of AMOLEDs is low during the in the short term it is expected to generate high percentage of revenues as it is more expensive than PMOLEDs which is also facing a price decline. according to the research group Markets & Markets.



Asia Pacific holds a 90.1% share of the global OLED manufacturing market, followed by Europe with 6.2%. North America and Latin America (NA-LA) hold a 3.8% share. Asia Pacific also has the largest end-user market, accounting for the consumption of 65.2% of all OLEDs manufactured, followed by Europe at 21.5% and North America with 13.3%.