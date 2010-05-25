Johnson Controls to acquire Visteon's Electronics Business

Johnson Controls is expressing interest in acquiring Visteon's interiors and electronics businesses. Johnson Controls is offering $1.25 billion in cash for the businesses, subject to due diligence, the execution of a definitive agreement and the approval of the Johnson Controls Board of Directors.

"We believe that Visteon's interiors and electronics businesses would be an excellent strategic fit with our Automotive Experience business," said Stephen A. Roell, Johnson Controls Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition would significantly expand our automotive interior technologies and capabilities. It would provide global scale and complementary products to our automotive electronics offerings. Importantly, it would broaden and deepen our global automotive customer relationships."



Johnson Controls initially contacted Visteon regarding its interest in the interiors and electronics businesses in January 2010 and made subsequent contacts on May 7 and May 20. No other terms or details of the proposed transaction have been disclosed, pending customary due diligence and negotiations.