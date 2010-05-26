Philips, Siemens & Boston Scientific cooperate

Boston Scientific has entered collaborations with Philips Healthcare and Siemens Medical Solutions to enable the use of its iLab Ultrasound Imaging System with the Philips Allura Xper and the Siemens AXIOM Artis and Artis zee interventional X-ray systems.

Boston Scientific's collaborations with Philips and Siemens include recently completed compatibility testing, which confirmed that the iLab System can function as an integrated system with the Philips and Siemens X-ray systems. The Company previously announced a similar collaboration with GE Healthcare and its Innova System.



"Boston Scientific is proud to work with Philips and Siemens to offer integrated imaging systems that support improvements in performance, workflow and ease of use," said Joe Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and President of Boston Scientific's Endovascular Unit. "Cath labs worldwide can now integrate the iLab Ultrasound Imaging System with the vast majority of interventional X-ray systems."