Foxconn: Sad news continue

Yet another Foxconn employee ended his/ her life at their manufacturing location in Shenzhen last night.

An employee of EMS-provider Foxconn fell from a building and died Tuesday night, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. This is the 10th death at the EMS-giant in Shenzhen (+2 attempts) since the beginning of the year. It has not yet been determined by police whether it was a suicide or accident.



"This is really a public relations crisis for Foxconn," Jenny Lai, an analyst at CLSA in Taipei is cited in a Reuters article. "The key right now is for the company to get out there and reassure their clients that they have put in place a system that will ensure that any new cases are minimised."





Terry Gou, defended his company yesterday and stated that Foxconn was not a 'Blood & Sweat Shop'. However, Foxconn—manufacturing partner for companies such as Apple, HP or Sony Ericsson—has come under severe critisism from human rights & labour groups over its working conditions.