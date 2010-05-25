Airbus moves from Leoni to Labinal

After the mutual termination of a 5-year contract, Airbus has found a new supplier in Labinal.

Bauteile Cable manufacturer Leoni and Airbus have jointly terminated a 5-year supply contract. "The five-year contract with a volume of EUR 50 million was not worth it economically," said a Leoni spokesperson for Dow Jones Newswires. The decision to terminate the contract was mutual. The final separation is scheduled for 2H/2010 to allow for a smooth transition. (The contract was signed in 2008).



In Labinal, the aircraft manufacturer has found a new—old—supply partner. The company held the contract before it was given to Leoni—through a public tender.