TDK-Lambda attains group certification across Europe

TDK-Lambda has achieved ISO 9001:2008 group certification across all European operations following a rigorous assessment of its quality processes and procedures by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

Leading the group certification programme Gerry French, Quality Manager at TDK-Lambda, explained that previously each TDK-Lambda site was registered separately with different ISO 9001 certification authorities. “Our sales organisation has operated successfully as a single operation for some years now and we knew that similar benefit could be achieved by operating under one Quality Management System (QMS), across the whole European network. We have now achieved single certification with BSI, our chosen certification authority, and developed our Group Policy Manual. This achievement is a significant step on the road to becoming a totally integrated operation within Europe.”Presenting the ISO 9001:2008 group certification Managing Director, Rob Wallis said: “ISO 9001 is by far the world’s most established quality framework, currently being used by around 897,000 organisations in 170 countries worldwide, and sets the standard not only for quality management systems, but management systems in general. It helps all kinds of organisations, such as TDK-Lambda, to succeed through improved customer satisfaction, staff motivation and continual improvement.”“The ISO 9001:2008 group certification is visible proof of our ongoing effort to provide the best in class power supply solutions across Europe,” said Adam Rawicz, Managing Director of TDK-Lambda EMEA. “Its achievement demonstrates the quality of our European operations and their beneficial impact on our customers.”Picture Caption: From left to right – BSI Managing Director Rob Wallis with location quality representatives Gerry French (UK), Aurore Mariaud (France), Christopher Haas (Germany), Marzia Paglioli (Italy), Adam Rawicz, Managing Director of TDK-Lambda EMEA, and Rainer Scharger (Germany).