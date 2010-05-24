Terry Gou: ' No Blood & Sweat Shop'

Foxconn boss Terry Gou broke his silence over 9 suicides (+2 attempts) since the beginning of the year in China, but rejected any relation to the working conditions in manufacturing facilities.

"I want to say that we're not running blood and sweat factories. You know, Hon Hai has more than 800'000 workers worldwide, and it's not easy to manage such a large team," he is cited in several media reports in saying.



He was confident that all problems would be solved soon. Foxconn had hired some Buddist monks to accommodate the religious believe system of many of its workers. Additional to that, the EMS-provider hired counsellors for its manufacturing facilities in China and established hotlines to help employees to voice their problems.