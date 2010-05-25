Datamatrix improves efficiency at CT Production

The Dorset (UK) based EMS-provider CT Production have trial used an Xpress 25T with a Europlacer SMT machine to boost efficiency in the production.

The control and handling of materials can involve a high degree of non value adding work and hence cost in a manufacturing environment. Each stage involved generally requires a computer entry, often via keyboard and can include: order, count and check-in, store, kit, load to process and record GRN, unload, de-kit, store. The stages are required to maintain traceability, the company states.



These eight stages have been reduced to three by the introduction of datamatrix (2 dimensional) ECC200 bar coding at a CEM (Contract Electronics Manufacturer) in Dorset.



The Managing Director, Alan Trevarton explains. "With the number of products we process, materials handling represents a significant cost which does not add any tangible benefit to the customer or product. We use Europlacer SMT machines and had been speaking with them about a new machine to purchase a year ago. They offered to introduce their bar code system to trial with the machine, an Xpress 25T."



"A year on, after some minor teething issues, we have lineside storage of most SMT reels of Rs and Cs, which arrive, are Goods In checked and bar coded and entered into lineside stock, scanned onto the machine feeder and off again. The time taken has been reduced significantly, with easier control and offering total traceability. Overall this has been a win-win-win situation for Europlacer, our customers and ourselves, since the trial was successful and our lead times and costs are kept to a minimum. We now aim to expand on the use of the system."