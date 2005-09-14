Electronics Production | September 14, 2005
AWS choses Aegis
Aegis Europe has announced that AWS Electronics has selected Aegis manufacturing information software for process definition, documentation and advanced machine programming.
The suite includes three CircuitCAM concurrent licenses for all documentation creation and advanced off-line machine programming with line balancing. AWS Electronics provides medium volume electronic manufacturing services to demanding industry sectors such as aero-defence, medical, rail, food and scientific equipment.
The Aegis system allows manufacturers to merge the bill of materials with the supplied CAD data to support rapid New Product Introduction for multiple lines and multiple processes, with built-in process and BOM revision control. CircuitCAM defines the logical routings, aiding fast and consistent data preparation and delivery of programs to machines, documentation to manual assembly stations, and task and checklists to all locations from printing to AOI to repair to box-build. The Aegis software handles all AWS off-line machine programming and optimization needs, manages balance line allocations, machine libraries while creating the bill of process for each station and machine along the entire route, for later use on the factory floor.
Commenting on the recent implementation, Chris Bowman, technical director at AWS, said, "We have chosen the Aegis software to expedite and control our advanced manufacturing processes and product data definition for new product introductions. A key factor in the decision to change to Aegis was their excellence and proven ability in machine programming where the system takes full advantage of automatic, seamless integration to the machines without the need for exporting and editing. We didn't see this anywhere else."
"Aegis was the only provider that met all of our requirements and provided all the front end applications for NPI. They can generate all our machine programs, accept programs from legacy systems support the widest range of file formats, create electronic work instructions, and display them through web browsers. It was a pleasure to work with them," Bowman added. "Plus the Aegis Documentation Manager can cover the whole factory floor, not just the front end processes."
"AWS are looking to create a complete link across all business and factory processes within one seamless system for optimum manufacturing, and to build a more robust, technology-independent process defining 'how' products are to be built. In the UK and European contract assembly market rapid NPI is a must, and a great differentiator," said Peter Clegg, business development director at Aegis Europe. "Their criteria for evaluating and selecting Aegis came down to our ease of use, intelligent interfacing and technical product depth, as well as providing on-site training."
