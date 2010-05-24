Wintek reacts to reports about poisoning

Regarding the incident involving n-hexane that occurred at the Wintek subsidiary United Win (China) Technology in August 2009, the Wintek Group has taken ample measures to fully addressed the situation, the company announced.

"At the time of the incident, Wintek immediately enacted a number of effective improvement measures that are still under implementation including the immediate removal of n-hexane from the production lines. All affected workers were then screened and medical treatment has been provided to all personnel who were affected by the exposure and they are now recuperating or have returned to their jobs", the statement continued.



At the beginning of August in 2009, some employees at United Win who were using n-hexane at work became ill. As a result, improvements were made by the company in the following three areas.



- After this incident occurred, our company stopped all use of n-hexane and switched to alcohol, acetone and other organic solvents that could be substituted for n-hexane during wiping work. "We also made sure personnel were equipped with effective personal protective equipment and improved the overall ventilation and increased the amount of fresh air introduced into the cleanroom with regular measurements of airborne chemicals being taken to ensure exposure levels are within the required limits".



- All personnel in the company who had contact with n-hexane were sent in groups over a scheduled period of time to designated occupational health medical centers to undergo occupational health physical exams and re-examination.



- A comprehensive assessment and management program was established for new chemicals that are being used or will be used by the company. United Win has prepared a list of those factors that can cause occupation hazards in the workplace for monitoring purposes and has fully reported them to the Administration of Work Safety at the Suzhou Industrial Park. A certified inspection organization has been hired to perform regular occupational inspection and conduct physical exams and regular safety and health training classes for personnel to further strengthen overall work environment protection measures, offer sufficient personal protection to workers and offer comprehensive employee occupational health and safety management.