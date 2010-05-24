Vi TECHNOLOGY with new worldwide Sales Vice-president

Koen Gutscoven has been named as Worldwide Sales Vice-president for Vi TECHNOLOGY since May 18th.

“Koen is very suited for this position; he has a very long experience in our industry and was the worldwide sales Vice President of ICOS Vision Systems for many years. Koen knows customers, products and process and will be in charge of the overall sales activity for Vi TECHNOLOGY. During the exciting growth we are experiencing Koen will have a key role in the company to established a robust foundation”, says Jean-Yves Gomez, CEO.



Mr Gutscoven joined ICOS Vision Systems in 1994 as Sales Manager Asia, and was promoted in 1999 to VP Marketing & Sales of automatic vision and inspection systems to the semiconductor final assembly industry, where he knows all key players. He was responsible for the Americas, South East Asia, Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and Europe, including customer application support and internal sales administration. He has a strong knowledge of the sales activity, and is used to streamlining feedback about customer requirements, market trends and competitive products, prioritizing future developments.



“I am very happy and excited to have the opportunity to join Vi TECHNOLOGY. I am impressed by their customer-oriented attitude, their strong focus on technological innovation, and their constant quest to offer added value to their customers. I am determined to establish a long-term engagement with this dynamic company.” says Koen Gutscoven.