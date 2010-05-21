RoodMicrotec realises strong sales growth

In the first months of 2010, the number of applications for services at RoodMicrotec improved significantly.

This has resulted in a number of contracts with major customers in the semiconductor industry and in a strong increase of sales in the course of April.



Test & Related Services and Supply Chain Management even reported sharp sales increases compared to the first four months of 2009. The positive results in Test & Related Services are characteristic of a market recovery.



Based on the increase of the number of applications in the growing segments (Failure &Technology Analysis, Qualification & Reliability Investigation and Test Engineering), the company expects to realise healthy sales growth over the next few months there, too, although at a lesser rate. Supply Chain Management will continue to grow sharply compared to the same period in 2009.