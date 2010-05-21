GCT starts Diamond Coating Production

Germany-based GCT GmbH, manufacturer of diamond coated tools for mechanical processing of PCBs, has started its production at their diamond coating facility in Weingarten.

With a start capacity of 1.0M diamond coated tools (equal to 7.5M uncoated tools) per year, GCT GmbH will be able to meet the fast growing demand. The whole infrastructure is already construed for a duplication of the capacity.



"Diamond coated tools have significant advantages especially in pcb materials which are difficult to process like laminates with fillers, halogen free and high Tg materials. In the mechanical processing of IMS based on aluminum or copper there is almost no option. Since beginning of last year diamond coated 2-flute end mill are used for routing. For drilling diamond coated drills are used more often", the company said in a statement.