Foxconn: Another suicide last night

Yet another young employee has killed himself at the facility in Shenzhen (China).

The official Chinese Xinhua news agency reports that another young employee of EMS-giant Foxconn has died after falling from a building in Shenzhen.



The young man—identified as Nan Gang—died Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Bao'an Police Station of the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau told the news agency. This is the 8th suicide death (and 10th major incident) since the beginning of the year.