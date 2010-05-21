Kimball to manufacture for Avantis in US and Thailand

EMS provider Kimball Electronics and Avantis Medical Systems have entered into an arrangement for Kimball to manufacture the Avantis Third Eye Retroscope.

The Kimball Electronics-Fremont facility, with its close proximity to Avantis' headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, is working closely with Avantis to prepare for full-scale manufacturing of the catheter. Initial production has begun at the Kimball Electronics-Fremont facility, with future higher volume production planned for Kimball's operation in Thailand.