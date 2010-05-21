tbp delivers to PerLex

Benelux EMS manufacturer, tbp electronics, has delivered the first vehicle blind spot detection system designed to detect the human body (or bio-mass) to its Netherlands based customer, PerLex b.v.

Aptly named PerLex, the system is designed for use on large goods vehicles and has been developed by PerLex b.v. in association with the Delft University of Technology.



Every year, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, are killed throughout Europe in accidents involving large goods vehicle, with some 2 out of 3 of these accidents proving fatal . These accidents often occur at crossings, junctions or roundabouts when drivers fail to see other road users due to the blind spots around their vehicles.



Many active warning systems preventing blind spot accidents already exist. However, as these systems sound off several alarms, drivers are often overloaded and confused with too many unnecessary alarms. The PerLex Blind Spot Detector System is the first blind spot detector to measure the epsilon of the human body together with its capacitance and can detect a person within 50cm - 100cm of a vehicle.