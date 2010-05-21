Silicon wafer shipments increase in Q1

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased during the first quarter 2010 when compared to fourth quarter 2009 area shipments according to SEMI .

Total silicon wafer area shipments were 2,214 million square inches during the most recent quarter, a 5 percent increase from the 2,109 million square inches shipped during the previous quarter. The new quarterly total area shipments are 136 percent greater than first quarter 2009 shipments and at the highest levels since the third quarter 2008.



"This is the fourth consecutive quarter where silicon shipments have grown,” said Takashi Yamada, chairman of SEMI SMG and General Manager SUMCO. ”While growth rates are moderate, current shipments are approaching pre-downturn levels.”