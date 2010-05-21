Two arrested at Foxconn for stealing processors

Two men has been arrested at the EMS provider Foxconn for stealing processors.

The two men was working at the Santa Teresa plant in Mexico. The processors that they where stealing was worth approximately $ 60,000.



The arrest took place outside the plant as one of the security guards at the facility noticed that an employee was throwing a cardboard box into the trash container, according to Masnoticias. When the guard conducted a review of the trash he realized that there were two boxes in the trash conducting 150 processors inside each one.