Selling of Elcoteq´s St. Petersburg plant completed

Elcoteq and Optogan have completed the transaction on May 19, 2010, whereby Optogan acquired 100 percent of of the shares in Elcoteq's subsidiary in St. Petersburg .

The acquisition is including the premises and the personnel of about 40 employees but excluding any customer agreements.



Elcoteq has now consolidated all European electronics manufacturing and after market service activities to its units in Pécs, Hungary and Tallinn, Estonia.