Higher costs will be coupled with spare parts

INEMI said in an article in Electronics Weekly that non-RoHS-compliant spare electronics parts will be sold at higher prices in the future.

INEMI predicts that the industry will undergo such a massive switch to lead-free so that when you wants replacement parts they will also be lead-free even though they are exempted from RoHS.



If you despite that want lead-free parts, if you don't trust the "green ones", they could be a lot more expensive since they are expected to be manufactured in such small volumes.