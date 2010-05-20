Dräxlmaier to close in Poland

Dräxlmaier is to relocate some production from its Polish facility in Jelenia Góra to its sister location in Tunisia.

Polish media reports that DSE Dräxlmaier Elektryczne Systemy Sp z.o.o. will close down its production facility in Jelenia Góra, a decision which was already take in 2009. The production of cable harnesses will be relocated to the new factory in Tunisia.



Polish employees are to be offered jobs at DWS Dräxlmaier Wyposażenie WNĘTRZ Samochodowych Sp z.o.o.—which also operates a facility in Jelenia Góra—and 300 staff have already moved.



DWS also plans to increase its headcount from currently 550 to 1'200. However, as this is planned for 2012 at the earliest, Polish media expect to see major redundancies.