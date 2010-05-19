Aspocomp to automate Orbotech LDI system

Aspocomp Oulu has recently acquired the newest Compact Desktop Automation (CDTA 650) from Advanced

Engineering (AE) for operating its new Orbotech Paragon SM20 LDI system in fully automatic mode.

Mr. Mitri Mattila, Process Manager at Aspocomp opted for a multi-format, multi-batch robotic automation which allows Aspocomp to run its Orbotech SM20 LDI without operator, 24 hours a day, for outer layer and solder mask Imaging.



Advanced Engineering has been working with Aspocomp since one about year for developing the CDTA 650 unit. The biggest challenge was to reach a loading/unloading cycle time of 10-15 seconds, including cleaning and flipping, for matching the current throughput of a modern LDI or AOI system.



The CDTA unit was sold by Sense Advanced Technology (SAT), based in Bad Aibling (Germany), the European business partner of AE.