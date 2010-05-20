SinoHub to install 3.5 SMT lines

SinoHub commenced operations at its new 77,500 sq. ft. mobile phone manufacturing facility located in the Bao'an district of Shenzhen, China.

The new mobile phone facility currently has annual output capacity of approximately 2.7 million handsets, or 225,000 handsets per month based on 6 assembly lines.



The company expects to reach full capacity utilization, or over 75,000 handsets per month, on the initial two assembly lines in Q3 2010 to produce mobile phones for developing countries, with additional assembly lines to be added based on increasing demand.



In addition, SinoHub plans to install 3.5 surface mount lines starting in June with production capacity of over 150,000 mobile phone mother boards per month.



In 2010 and beyond, SinoHub plans to build its VCM business to serve mobile phone distributors in emerging markets outside of China. The Company is also evaluating additional international expansion of its VCM business for mobile phones in the US.