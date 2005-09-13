HP to fire 6,000 in Europe

According to Swedish business journal Dagens Industri, OEM provider Hewlett Packard announced in July this year a reduction of the company's workforce by 10 percent which would result in yearly savings of $1.9 billion.

More than half of the reduced workforce will be from locations in France, Germany and UK. "They will start to inform the employees in every country during the next week", said labor union representative Marc-Antoine Marcantoni according to CNN.



Spokesmen from Hewlett Packard didn't want do give a comment to the news until the next week.