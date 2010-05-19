Do we see a shortage in LED?

Many claim that there is shortage in LED, others believes that the supply and demand of LED are in balance.

Daniel Amir an analyst at Lazard Capital Markets said during the recent LightFair International event, that some companies claims that the lead times for LED are tight at 8-12 weeks. He also mentioned that components lead times remain tight.



The increasing demand in the lighting markets and backlighting for TVs is tighten the supply chain for LED, reports Embedded.com.