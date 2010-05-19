Declining copper prices helps PCB makers stabilize production costs

Due to the weak copper prices the prices for copper foil are expected to drop 3-4% in June.

The past two weeks the copper price have fell 7 percent due to the debt crises in Europe. According to Digitimes the dropping copper foil prices will help PCB producers stabilize the production costs. However this also will make it hard for them to raise the product prices.



According to a industry sources in Taiwan, some PCB makers have already raised their PCB prices to cope with the rising costs of material.



