Avnet with new President & COO

Rick Hamada has been promoted to president and COO for distributor Avnet with immediate effect.

With more than 25 years of industry and Avnet experience, Mr Hamada previously served as Avnet's COO, a position he has held since July 2006. He will continue to report to Avnet's Chairman and CEO Roy Vallee and will continue to focus on his responsibilities for overseeing the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of Avnet's operating groups and the logistics, information technology and operational excellence support teams.



Roy Vallee commented on Hamada's ongoing contributions, noting, "Rick has a proven track record of meeting his goals, leading the organization to higher levels of performance and looking for ways to continuously enhance all aspects of Avnet's business. The combination of his skills and experience continues to accelerate our progress toward the realization of Avnet's strategic, financial and people-related objectives."



"It is an honor to be promoted to President and COO, which further strengthens my commitment to serving the customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders of Avnet. I have tremendous respect for the accomplishments and capabilities of our dedicated team members all around the globe, and I consider it a true privilege to continue to serve in a senior leadership role at Avnet."