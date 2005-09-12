Electronics Production | September 12, 2005
ARC, Elcoteq to discuss Importance<br> of Manufacturing Systems Interoperability
ARC and Elcoteq to Discuss the Importance of Manufacturing Systems Interoperability to Six Sigma and Lean Strategies during Visiprise-Sponsored IndustryWeek Online Event.
Visiprise, Inc., a recognized leader in helping manufacturers manage and control global operations to improve quality and compliance, announced today the company will sponsor an IndustryWeek-hosted online event titled The Importance of Manufacturing Systems Interoperability in Your Six Sigma and Lean Strategies. The free, online broadcast will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
The online session, which will be moderated by IndustryWeek eMedia editor Adrienne Selko, will focus on how manufacturers can create a common view across the enterprise to improve collaboration and productivity. The end result of manufacturing systems interoperability is to identify existing gaps, and to establish a consistent operational view and generate improvements in customer satisfaction, quality, product innovation, and cost and productivity.
Greg Gorbach, vice president of collaborative manufacturing for ARC Advisory Group, will provide participants with an overview of manufacturing systems interoperability and report on some of the recent trends in the execution of this strategy. Geir Einset, senior manager of manufacturing solutions for Elcoteq Network Corporation, a global provider of electronics manufacturing services for the communications technology industry, will also present. Einset will share his insights into the customer side of implementing a manufacturing interoperability program.
Rick Nordin, senior project manager at Visiprise, will then discuss how the interoperability measurements fit into existing Lean and Six Sigma initiatives. In addition, during the online event audience members will have the opportunity to direct questions to the panel.
This free IndustryWeek-hosted online event is a unique opportunity for participants to learn how manufacturing systems interoperability affects Six Sigma and Lean practices within their organization.
This free IndustryWeek-hosted online event is a unique opportunity for participants to learn how manufacturing systems interoperability affects Six Sigma and Lean practices within their organization.
