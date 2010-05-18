Pythagoras Solar partners with Flextronics

Pythagoras Solar plans to commercialise its energy efficient, transparent and high power density photovoltaic glass unit (PVGU). It has partnered with Flextronics to quickly scale its operations.

The company's new technology is the first to combine energy efficiency, solar power generation and appealing aesthetics in a single green building material -- a solar window, a statement reads. PVGU products will be available for curtain walls, skylights and windows in the second half of 2010.



The company has also entered into formal relationships with Flextronics, Arkema and China Sunergy to quickly scale its operations as it prepares for commercial production and distribution.



"We are very excited to partner with Pythagoras Solar on the production of the company's revolutionary PVGU products. Our early involvement in the design process will not only help the team to optimize the product in the early stages of development, it will also help to leverage Flextronics' scalable and repeatable manufacturing process," said E.C. Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial.



"We are always happy to provide our industry leading Clean Tech solutions and services to companies such as Pythagoras Solar that enable green applications which meet the high quality requirements of the solar industry and are aesthetically pleasing."