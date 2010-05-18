Nanium cooperates with Infineon

Nanium S.A. has signed a business agreement with Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) to provide manufacturing services of 300mm eWLB technology.

This contract allows Nanium to be one of the first companies in the semiconductor industry to build up 300mm eWLB capacity.



The business relation is built on Infineon’s technology and Nanium’s existing capabilities in high-volume production of 300mm WLP/RDL (Wafer Level Packaging/Redistribution Layer) processes, the know-how of its team and the in-house manufacturing equipment.



To further enrich current resources and guarantee project success, more than EUR 35 million will be invested at Nanium for the introduction of 300mm eWLB wafer manufacturing in high volume capacity.



“The signed agreement is a milestone for our company. With this new leading edge technology and its high market demand, Nanium is certain to create a sustainable tomorrow as an independent company,” stated Armando Tavares, President of Nanium’s Executive Board.



Furthermore, “Nanium has been licensed by Infineon Technologies AG to use this breakthrough technology in other applications and has the capability to respond to further business prospects by rendering high quality services to the forerunners in the semiconductor industry.”



The first production volume of 300mm eWLB wafers is expected in the 3rd quarter this year and cruise capacity will be reached at Nanium’s facilities around October 2010.