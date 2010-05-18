Electronics Production | May 18, 2010
Record high for IC shipments in 1Q10
During the first quarter 2010 the IC shipments was on the highest level at a record of 44.5 billion units.
Data collected for IC Insights’ 2010 McClean Report revealed that 1Q10 registered the highest level of IC shipments on record at 44.5 billion units (surpassing the previous high of 44.1 billion units in 3Q08), 59% higher than the 28.0 billion units shipped in 1Q09, reports IC Insights.
Strong PC and cellphone demand, an upturn in automotive shipments, and an overall rebound in consumer spending for electronics, are the driving forces behind the strong 1Q10 IC unit volume demand. Moreover, seasonal strength is forecast to help the IC industry set new quarterly records for IC unit volume shipments in the second half of 2010.
From 2000 through 2004, IC unit shipment growth averaged 9.5%, which was followed by an accelerated 14% pace from 2005 through 2007. In late 2008, underlying demand for ICs plummeted as the global recession gained momentum in the second half of the year.
Since 4Q08, the two worst sequential quarterly IC unit growth rates (4Q08 and 1Q09) were immediately followed by the two best sequential quarterly growth rates (2Q09 and 3Q09), forming a sharp “V-shaped” recovery for IC unit shipments. IC unit shipments started back on a “new” 9.5% trend line beginning in 3Q09. IC Insights believes that IC unit shipment growth will average at least 9.5% over the next five years.
Figure 1 shows the 10 best and 10 worst years for IC unit volume growth since 1980. As shown, 2009 ranked as the third worst IC unit volume growth year, behind only 2001 and 1985. In contrast, IC unit volume shipments are forecast to increase by 24% this year, which would rank 2010 as the third best unit volume growth year in the past 30 years! Moreover, IC Insights believes there is a good chance that 2010 IC unit volume growth could top 2000’s 27% figure, ranking it as the second highest IC unit growth rate year since 1980, reports IC Insights.
Strong PC and cellphone demand, an upturn in automotive shipments, and an overall rebound in consumer spending for electronics, are the driving forces behind the strong 1Q10 IC unit volume demand. Moreover, seasonal strength is forecast to help the IC industry set new quarterly records for IC unit volume shipments in the second half of 2010.
From 2000 through 2004, IC unit shipment growth averaged 9.5%, which was followed by an accelerated 14% pace from 2005 through 2007. In late 2008, underlying demand for ICs plummeted as the global recession gained momentum in the second half of the year.
Since 4Q08, the two worst sequential quarterly IC unit growth rates (4Q08 and 1Q09) were immediately followed by the two best sequential quarterly growth rates (2Q09 and 3Q09), forming a sharp “V-shaped” recovery for IC unit shipments. IC unit shipments started back on a “new” 9.5% trend line beginning in 3Q09. IC Insights believes that IC unit shipment growth will average at least 9.5% over the next five years.
Figure 1 shows the 10 best and 10 worst years for IC unit volume growth since 1980. As shown, 2009 ranked as the third worst IC unit volume growth year, behind only 2001 and 1985. In contrast, IC unit volume shipments are forecast to increase by 24% this year, which would rank 2010 as the third best unit volume growth year in the past 30 years! Moreover, IC Insights believes there is a good chance that 2010 IC unit volume growth could top 2000’s 27% figure, ranking it as the second highest IC unit growth rate year since 1980, reports IC Insights.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments