Vermes Technik with new name on the market

Vermes Technik, the manufacturer of fast piezoelectric dispensing valves, has been spun out of the Woellner Group and turned into Vermes Microdispensing GmbH. The two new stockholders are Essemtec and Promess.

Vermes Microdispensing GmbH was founded on May 1, 2010, in Otterfing near Munich, Germany. The new company is now independent of the Woellner Group and takes over all products, staff and know-how from former Vermes Technik. Open orders are processed by the new company, partnerships with customers and suppliers remain unchanged. Vermes remains an independent company and will continue to supply manufacturers of XYZ drive systems.



Two partner companies are now stockholders of Vermes: Essemtec AG in Aesch, Switzerland, and Promess Gesellschaft für Montage- und Prüfsysteme mbH in Berlin, Germany (Both companies are also customers of Vermes).