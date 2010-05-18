Videoton: 'We can compete with China'

Videoton Electronics Assembly Services Kft has signed a manufacturing contract with Denmark-based Linak. The EMS-provider is to supply the controlling electronics for a special type of furniture.

The serial production of some products has already started and Videoton is in the process of introducing further products. The actuating electronics to the moving mechanics of beds and tables are delivered to Nordborg (Denmark). The volume of the part manufactured by Videoton ranges from 5'000 to 40'000 annually.



Videoton points out that part of the production had been carried out in China, but has recently been transferred back to Europe.